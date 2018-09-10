Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 10, 2018

PM Imran Khan asks Saudia to address trade imbalance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday invited greater investment by Saudi public and private sector in petroleum, energy, livestock and agriculture sectors besides stressing to address the imbalance in bilateral trade currently tilted towards Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said in a meeting with Saudi Minister for Information Dr. Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad who called on him, to convey the greetings and felicitations of Saudi leadership, on assuming the office.

The Saudi minister expressed solidarity of Saudi leadership with the government and people of Pakistan.

The prime minister conveyed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, for their sincere wishes.

He underscored the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which was a durable, broad-based and comprehensive partnership.

Expressing satisfaction at the pace of progress in bilateral relations, he called for sustaining the momentum through tangible progress on areas identified for bilateral cooperation.

Saudi Minister for Information arrived in Islamabad on Friday (September 7), on a two-day visit.

He called on the President, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, besides having a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

In his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Saudi Information Minister stressed the need for increasing media cooperation between the two countries.

