Sheikh Rasheed hikes railways’ fares for dam funds

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced maximum Rs10 per ticket increase in fares of railways for construction of dams.



Commenting over the donations from Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rasheed said, “Even a beggar refuses to accept Rs10 if we give this meager amount to him, Pakistan Railways has increased its fares from Rs1 to Rs10 for donating in dams funds.”

With this minor increase in fares, Pakistan Railways will be able to raise Rs100 million per annum and the same will be donated in Dams funds, Sheikh said.

Railways minister went on to say the duration of IT officers working on contract was being extended for one year.