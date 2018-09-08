FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties

ISALAMABAD: Saudi Information Minister Dr. Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad, who is currently on a good will visit to Pakistan, called on the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday and discussed bilateral ties.

He expressed the desire of the Saudi government to work closely with the new government in Pakistan, to start a fresh chapter in the bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the visiting dignitary and reciprocated sentiments of the Saudi leadership.

He highlighted the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the Kingdom and commitment of the Government of Pakistan to translate the longstanding historic relations between the two countries into enhanced economic partnership. He emphasized the need to activate all existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries, to take the bilateral relations to the next level.

He also assured H.E. Dr. Awwad of Pakistan's continued support to the Kingdom in attaining its Vision 2030. He invited Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan, which on completion of CPEC, will become a market of a billion plus people.

He will also call on the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and also attend the oath taking ceremony of President Dr. Arif Alvi tomorrow (Sunday).