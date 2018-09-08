Azra Pechuho denies sexual harassment claims of female student in Nawabshah

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho on Saturday turned down allegations of sexual harassment put forth by a female student against the Vice Chancellor of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Nawabshah.



In a video statement, Pechuho claimed that the allegations made by the student, identified as Farzana Jamali, are ‘baseless’ and no such kind of incident occurred at the university.

While commenting on the harassment claims, she declared that Ms. Farzana staged those false allegations retaliating to Vice Chancellor’s refusal on some issue.

She further stated that imprisonment of Farzana’s father would have been based on some other reasons.

The video statement came three days after a notice was taken on Thursday concerning a local media report subjecting to sexual harassment.

“He has been asking me to give him my mobile number and meet him personally in his office,” Farzana alleged.

The report also issued that Farzana’s family was devastated as her father, who is also a teacher, was sent behind bars for approaching the Vice Chancellor and police to seek their help, adding that Mr. Jamali was implicated in a false case to restrain him from his efforts to get the lecturer reined in.

In a press conference in Benazirabad district on Sunday, Farzana had claimed that other students of her department also have similar complaints from the teacher.