Haseeb Paracha promoted to Air Marshal rank

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha, a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1986. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and a regional air command, said a press release.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Director (Plans), Chief Project Director at Directorate of Weapon System Management (F-16) and Director General Security, at Air Headquarters.

Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Personnel).

He has also served as Air Attache at USA.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Command & Staff College (UK) and National Defence University, Islamabad.