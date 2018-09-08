Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Haseeb Paracha promoted to Air Marshal rank

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha, a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1986. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and a regional air command, said a press release.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Director (Plans), Chief Project Director at Directorate of Weapon System Management (F-16) and Director General Security, at Air Headquarters.

Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Personnel).

He has also served as Air Attache at USA.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Command & Staff College (UK) and National Defence University, Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Jibran Nasir files nomination papers from PS-111 for upcoming by-polls

Jibran Nasir files nomination papers from PS-111 for upcoming by-polls
Saudi minister calls on army chief

Saudi minister calls on army chief
Murtaza Wahab concerned over unannounced closure of CNG stations in Sindh

Murtaza Wahab concerned over unannounced closure of CNG stations in Sindh
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler leads England fightback against India

Birthday boy Buttler leads England fightback against India
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use