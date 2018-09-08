Jibran Nasir files nomination papers from PS-111 for upcoming by-polls

KARACHI: Human Rights activist Jibran Nasir on Saturday filed nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections scheduled to be held nationwide on September 14.



Jibran, who started his political journey in 2013 as an independent candidate, is contesting from PS-111 (Karachi South 5).

Sharing the news on his official Twitter account, Jibran wrote:

“Filed Nomination Papers for #PS111 by-elections. Will carry on our struggle for a progressive, tolerant and equitable Pakistan. Aap ka Numainda App Mein Se #Aik #HumMeinSeAik.”

Jibran also contested for July 25 general elections from NA-247 and PS-111, however lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Arif Alvi and Imran Ismail for the national and presidential seat respectively.

He then officially laid the foundation of an agenda-driven movement known as the ‘Aik Awam Movement’, that vows to work for an 'equitable Pakistan'.