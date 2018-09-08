Its time for Pakistanis to give back to the country: CJP on dams fund

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that Pakistan is capable enough of constructing dams with its own resources.

The CJP amidst a conversation with an NGO delegation claimed that overseas Pakistanis are ready to contribute in the dams fund.

He went on to say: “We have [high] expectations from overseas Pakistanis who have always helped Pakistan in times of need. We will try to protect their interests.”

Stating that it’s time for the public to give back to their country, the CJP added: “The step that Supreme Court took has become the notion of entire public.”

Furthermore, he touched upon the issue of the country’s debts as well saying: “History will not forgive us if loans of Pakistan are not paid back.”

Justice Nisar has earlier lauded PM Imran Khan for urging overseas Pakistanis to contribute to the dams fund in overcoming the looming water scarcity in the country.