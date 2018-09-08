Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Its time for Pakistanis to give back to the country: CJP on dams fund

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that Pakistan is capable enough of constructing dams with its own resources.

The CJP amidst a conversation with an NGO delegation claimed that overseas Pakistanis are ready to contribute in the dams fund.

He went on to say: “We have [high] expectations from overseas Pakistanis who have always helped Pakistan in times of need. We will try to protect their interests.”

Stating that it’s time for the public to give back to their country, the CJP added: “The step that Supreme Court took has become the notion of entire public.”

Furthermore, he touched upon the issue of the country’s debts as well saying: “History will not forgive us if loans of Pakistan are not paid back.”

Justice Nisar has earlier lauded PM Imran Khan for urging overseas Pakistanis to contribute to the dams fund in overcoming the looming water scarcity in the country. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
Haseeb Paracha promoted to Air Marshal rank

Haseeb Paracha promoted to Air Marshal rank
Jibran Nasir files nomination papers from PS-111 for upcoming by-polls

Jibran Nasir files nomination papers from PS-111 for upcoming by-polls
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler leads England fightback against India

Birthday boy Buttler leads England fightback against India
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use