ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for by-elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.
According to the schedule, the by-polls will be held on October 14 in NA-35 Bannu, PK-3 Swat, PK-7 Swat, PK-44 Swabi, PK-53 Mardan, PK-61 Nowshera, PK-78 Peshawar, PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan.
