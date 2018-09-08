Sat September 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor his pledge t set up a parliamentary commission to hold an inquiry into alleged vote fraud.

"Imran Khan has not been elected to power; rather he has  come into power through rigging," Sharif said while addressing a press conference alongside former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and other party leaders on Saturday.

“Imran Khan announced a parliamentary commission would be formed to investigate opposition's allegations of rigging,” he said. "However, three weeks have passed and a parliamentary commission has still not been formed," Shehbaz lamented. "We will ensure that a commission is made at any cost," he added.

The former Punjab chief minister said that he would present himself before the nation for accountability.

Gas price hike slammed

The PML-N president strongly condemned the government’s decision to increase gas price by 49 percent.

“PTI has increased the prices of gas, electricity and fertilizer in the first 20 days of its government,” he noted.

“Such a massive increase at once in prices has never been announced. We will become the voice of the farmers and the common man."

