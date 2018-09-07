Punjab govt to make room for nine more ministers, three advisors in the cabinet

LAHORE: The Punjab government will be welcoming more ministers, advisers and special assistants in the provincial cabinet.

According to sources, the government has decided to make room for nine more ministers, three advisors and five special attendants in the Punjab cabinet.

The sources mentioned that Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ashifa Riaz, Shoukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Waaraich and Ijaz Masih are likely to be appointed provincial members.

The sources added that Abdul Haye Dasti, Faisal Hayat and Muhammad Hanif will be appointed advisers.

Muhammad Salman, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Umer Farooq, Ameer Muhammad Khan and Khurram Khan Leghari are likely to be made special assistants, the sources said.

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet was sworn-in with 23 members on August 27.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi also visited the under-construction building of Punjab Assembly here on Thursday, to view the remaining work for expansion .

