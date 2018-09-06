PM sets up task force to initiate Civil Service reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved constitution of the Task Force on Civil Service Reforms and the Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of the Government.

The Task Force on Civil Service Reforms comprises of the following; 1) Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity 2) Mr. Shahid Kardar, VC Beacon House, National University 3) Dr. Sania Nishtar, 4) Mr. Suleiman Ghani, Retired Federal Secretary 5) Dr. Nadeem-ul-Haq, Former Deputy Chairman Planning Commission 6) Mr. Salman Raja, Lawyer 7) Mr. Ali Cheema, LUMS 8) Mr. Umair Javed, LUMS 9) Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Former Federal Secretary 10) Ms. Naheed Durrani, MD Sindh Education Foundation 11) Secretary Cabinet or his nominee 12) Secretary Establishment or his nominee 13) Secretary Planning or his nominee 14) Secretary Finance or his nominee 15) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary Punjab 16) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary Sindh 17) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary KP 18) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan 19) Secretary of the Task Force- to be appointed by the Secretary Establishment.

The Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of the Government comprises of the following; 1) Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity 2) Mr. Salman Siddiq, Former Finance Secretary 3) Mr. Wajid Rana, Former Finance Secretary 4) Mr. Ijaz Nabi, Country Director IGC 5) Ms. Roshaneh Zafar, MD Kashf Foundation 6) Mr. Tariq Khosa, Former Federal Secretary 7) Mr. Burhan Rasool, GM Punjab IT Board 8) Mr. Abdullah Yousaf, Former Chairman FBR 9) Rana Ahmad, Member FBR 10) Mr. Asad Ali Shah, Former Managing Partner Ernst & Young 11) Ms. Taslim Aslam, Former Foreign Secretary 12) Secretary Finance or his nominee 13) Secretary Establishment or his nominee 14) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary Punjab 15) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary Sindh 16) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary KP 17) Chief Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan 18) Secretary of the Task Force- to be appointed by the Secretary Establishment.