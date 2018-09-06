Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi met with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Thursday to discuss the ties between the two countries.

The cricket champ had taken to his official Twitter to publicize his meeting with the Saudi envoy revealing details of the discussion and future plans as well.

During his meeting at the Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the two went into discourse about the countries’ relations and the probable role of the future that needs to be implemented to enhance the relations between the two countries.

“Discussed PK relations& cooperation between two countries & areas to work together,” his tweet had read.

Furthermore, the sportsman revealed that he will also be bringing forward his NGO Shahid Afridi Foundation to collaborate across the border with Saudi Arabia.

“Will be soon working with Saudia Arabia for @SAFoundationN as together we al r#HopeNotOut,” he stated.



