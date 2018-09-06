18-year-old girl files petition in Court to remove her father’s name from certificates

ISLAMABAD: A 18-year-old Pakistani girl has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to remove her father’s name from birth certificate and other related official documents.



In the petition filed, the girl prays, “If parents can disown children, why can’t children do so?”

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the unique case filed by 18-year-old Tatheer.



The girl went on to say, “How a person who she had never seen can be called her father?”

She had appealed the apex court to remove her father’s name from birth certificate, educational degrees and other related documents.

The court has sought support of NADRA to help trace girl’s father and adjourned the hearing.



