PM Imran says Pakistan looks forward to strengthening ties with US based on trust, respect

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan looked forward to strengthening its relationship with the United States based on trust and respect.



Imran Khan said this while talking to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called on Prime Minister today Wednesday.

Khan shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in the region and reiterated its desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underscored his commitment to peace with all neighbours.



PM Imran said that his government’s agenda was focused on human development and poverty alleviation for which peace and stability in the region was a pre-requisite.

Secretary Pompeo congratulated the Prime Minister on forming the government. He appreciated the Prime Minister’s agenda of socio-economic development.

Pompeo conveyed the desire of the US Administration to work with Pakistan to achieve the common objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Earlier in the afternoon, Pompeo met Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and had a detailed discussion on issues of bilateral importance as well as the situation in Afghanistan.