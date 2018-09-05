PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PESHAWAR: Senior leader of Pakistan Tahreekk-e-Insaf (PTI) and former KP Minister Shah Farman took oath as 32nd Governor of Khyber Pakthunkhwa at a special impressive ceremony held here at Governor House on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth administered the oath to the new Governor.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, former Governors, Provincial Ministers, Senators, MPAs, lawmakers and Govt officials besides PTI leaders and workersattended the oath-taking ceremony in large number.

The appointment order of the new Governor was readout by the Chief Secretary Kamran Naveed Baloch before national anthem was played.

On August 16 last, Shah Farman was nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the coveted post.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani was acting Governor KP after resignation of Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on August 17, 2018.

Earlier, the oath taking ceremony of KP Governor was delayed due to Presidential Election in the country.

Shah Farman has tendered resignation from PK-71 seat of Peshawar after casting his vote in the Presidential Election yesterday.

The oath taking of new Governor has completed political set up in the province.