PM Imran Khan will be chief guest at GHQ's 'Defence and Martyrs Day' ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at a ceremony to be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in connection with "Denfence and Martyrs Day" on Thursday.
"Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace ‘Defence and Martyrs Day’ Ceremony on 6 Sep 18 at GHQ as Chief Guest," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.
