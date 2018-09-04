Tue September 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

 Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry  has come forth defending government's decision of appointing Atif R Mian  in PM Imran's Economic  Advisory Council.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, the PTI stalwart said, “I do not understand where all this is coming from. Should we impose a ban on all sorts of responsibilities our minorities perform towards the development of the country? Or should we throw them out of the nation? I don’t understand who advocates such a thing.”

Fawad further added, “A man who is revered worldwide for his services to the economy, who everyone knows is about to be honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize, I don’t get why his appointment as member of the Economic Advisory Council has become objectionable. He hasn’t been appointed as member of Council of Islamic Ideology after all.”

“Pakistan belongs to minorities as equally as it belongs to the masses," he reiterated in the end. 

