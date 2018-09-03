Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

ISLAMABAD: Senior PPP leader and Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza deleted her controversial tweet and apologised after severe backlash.

The PPP minister had targeted, Atif R Mian, a newly appointed member of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Economic Advisory Council.

She had claimed that the globally acclimated economist belongs to a minority community and shouldn't have been assigned the task. This statement of her triggered a stream of condemnation on social media.

Later, the party too dissociated itself from her controversial statement.

Nafisa Shah, PPPP's Central Information Secretary, said 'this is obviously a personal opinion: PPP promotes religious harmony and upholds rights of minorities and strongly rejects exclusion on the basis of religion, class, ethnicity or gender'.

All this condemnation compelled the former Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly to retract her tweet and issued clarification.

She tweeted: "During Election social media team was formed a member in light of words tweeted a statement, which is ambiguous creating negativity. I condemned & fired all. next I will run myself. I saw it now, busy in cabinet meeting. Accept my apologies".

In a series of tweets, she also slammed campaign against her saying fake social media accounts under her name are ‘spreading hate material and vulgarity.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Dr Arif Alvi wants a 24/7 service for mental health patients

Dr Arif Alvi wants a 24/7 service for mental health patients

Nawabshah student accuses professor of sexually harassing her for months

Nawabshah student accuses professor of sexually harassing her for months

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
SC nulls appointment of PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan

SC nulls appointment of PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan
Load More load more

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’