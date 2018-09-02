Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

KARACHI: Disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi has resigned from basic membership of the party and forwarded his resignation to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, sources said.



The former member National Assembly resigned over distribution of party ticket for NA-243 seat, sources said.

MQM-P had filed nomination papers of Faisal Sabzwari for by-elections in NA-243 and ignored Ali Raza Abidi.

However, Abidi while sharing his handwritten resignation on twitter, confirmed he stepped down from basic membership of MQM-P over personal reasons.



