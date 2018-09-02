Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

'IGP, RPO didn't ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka'

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

KARACHI: Disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi has resigned from basic membership of the party and forwarded his resignation to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, sources said.

The former member National Assembly resigned over distribution of party ticket for NA-243 seat, sources said.

MQM-P had filed nomination papers of Faisal Sabzwari for by-elections in NA-243 and ignored Ali Raza Abidi.

However, Abidi  while sharing his handwritten resignation on twitter, confirmed he stepped down from basic membership of MQM-P over personal reasons.


