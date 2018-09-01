PM Khan orders removal of Lahore barricades

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the provincial government and city administration of Lahore to remove all unnecessary barricades from the city in order to facilitate the residents and ease their movement.
The prime minister issued these directives taking notice of the difficulties being faced by the people due to such barricades erected following his arrival here on Friday night.
