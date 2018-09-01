Sat September 01, 2018
Web Desk
September 1, 2018

PM Khan orders removal of Lahore barricades

LAHORE:Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the provincial government and city administration of Lahore to remove all unnecessary barricades from the city in order to facilitate the residents and ease their movement.

The prime minister issued these directives taking notice of the difficulties being faced by the people due to such barricades erected following his arrival here on Friday night.

