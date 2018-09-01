PTI's Imran Ali Shah ordered by CJP to donate Rs3 million to dams fund

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ali Shah was fined with Rs3 million by the Supreme Court along with directives of depositing the amount to the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dam fund.

A suo motu notice was heard at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry where the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his annoyance over the PTI MNA’s behavior of assaulting a citizen, Dawood Chauhan near National Stadium Karachi last month, adding that Shah should also be slapped four times in public.

The top judge went on to express displeasure saying: “No one even beats an animal in this manner. It’s an unforgivable crime. We will not let this slide, will you assault people just because you are a public representative?”

The CJP went on to say: “Let me go outside this court. Beat me up and show me,” while Shah continued apologizing and adding that he is ‘embarrassed’.

Furthermore, Justice Nisar narrated an incident from his childhood saying that he had once beat up a house help with a belt and was later given the same treatment by his father to teach him a lesson.



Justice Nisar then went forth to question the Chauhan as to why he forgave him to which he responded: “The then nominated Sindh governor visited my house.”