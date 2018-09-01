Sat September 01, 2018
Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Share

Juhi Chawla leaves for Dubai after brief stay in Karachi

KARACHI: After a short vacation in Karachi, famed Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla departed for Dubai on Saturday morning.

While interacting with journalists at the airport, Juhi appreciated Pakistani talent after she watched Humayun Saeed’s ‘Jawani Phir Nahin Ani’ with her family friends during the visit.

The ‘Darr’ starlet, commenting about her trip to Karachi, was quoted as saying, “I only come to Pakistan on short visits to meet my family.”

On Friday, Juhi posted a picture showcasing her alongside family as she  ‘headed out to watch Jawani Phir Nahin Ani after lunch at the city's Boat Club'.

“In Karachi, out for lunch to the Boat Club with family friends... and then to the movies ...a delightful Pakistani romcom 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani' ... which coincidentally had a full Indian girl/ Pakistani boy love story,” she wrote. 

The actress had come to Pakistan earlier in 2013 and 2016.

