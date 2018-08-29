NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, was questioned by NAB officials on Wednesday in connection with his offshore companies.
The London-based businessman, who personally led Imran Khan’s campaign in Islamabad, was questioned for two hours by a three-member NAB team.
Quoting sources, Geo reported that Bukhari reportedly told the investigators he would bring some documents from Britain.
The anti-corruption watchdog had launched a probe into Bukhari's firms earlier this year.
Bukhari’s name was also added to the Exit Control List (ECL) in August as part of the probe.
