NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

RAWALPINDI: Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, was questioned by NAB officials on Wednesday in connection with his offshore companies.

The London-based businessman, who personally led Imran Khan’s campaign in Islamabad, was questioned for two hours by a three-member NAB team.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that Bukhari reportedly told the investigators he would bring some documents from Britain.

The anti-corruption watchdog had launched a probe into Bukhari's firms earlier this year.

Bukhari’s name was also added to the Exit Control List (ECL) in August as part of the probe.