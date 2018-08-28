Trudeau, Trump have ´constructive conversation´ on trade: Canada

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump had a "constructive conservation" about trade after Washington and Mexico City agreed on a revamped deal, Trudeau´s office said Monday on the eve of fresh negotiations.

Trudeau has dispatched his trade negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, to Washington for talks on Tuesday.

"The prime minister had a constructive conversation today with President Trump regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement," Trudeau´s office said in a statement.

"The leaders welcomed the progress that has been made in discussions with Mexico and look forward to having their teams engage this week with a view to a successful conclusion of negotiations."