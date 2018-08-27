Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio
Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
August 27, 2018

Zardari unhappy with Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples' Party co-chairman Asif Zarari has expressed displeasure 'over the role of MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman' during presidential elections.

The PPP met today to discuss the situation arising out of division in opposition parties over nomination of joint candidate for presidential election.

During the meeting,  sources said, the former president   stated that there will always be a question mark on his role.

PPP has fielded Aitzaz Ahsan, while the opposition parties nominated Maulana Fazlur Rehman as their joint candidate against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Arif Alvi.

PPP had requested MMA chief to persuade PML-N president over Ahsan's nomination, who met Shehbaz Sharif Sunday but failed to convince him.

Surprisingly, the opposition parties nominate Fazlur Rehman which surprised the PPP.

Earlier today, opposition parties blame PPP for ditching them, however  Zardari stuck to  Aitzaz Ahsan as party's candidate for country's top office.

