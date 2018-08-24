Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Outgoing US Ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

Rawalpindi: Outgoing US Ambassador in Pakistan, David Hale, paid a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

Army Chief thanked US Ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards Pak-US relations, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in his tweet.

The Ambassador thanked the Army Chief for contributions of Pak Army towards regional peace and stability.

