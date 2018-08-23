Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid
Kuldip Nayar passes away

Kuldip Nayar passes away
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended humanitarian assistance to India after floods wreak havoc in its Kerala state.

In a tweet here Thursday, Imran Khan said, “On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India.”

Extending offer, the Prime Minister said, “We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed.”

The monsoon floods have left more than 420 dead since June with some 1.34 million people now in over 3300 relief camps across the state of Kerala.

Thousands of army, navy and air force personnel fanned out across the state to help those stranded in remote and hilly areas.

Dozens of helicopters and even drones have dropped food, medicine and water to cut-off villages in the last few days.

Tens of thousands of people across the state are still relying on community kitchens for meals.

The government says that more than 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) of roads have been destroyed or damaged while a legislator said 50,000 houses had been wiped out.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan IED blast

Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan IED blast
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid
Denizens continue to face trouble with openly-dumped animal waste

Denizens continue to face trouble with openly-dumped animal waste
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
Load More load more

Spotlight

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight