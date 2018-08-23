PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of federal cabinet on Friday, the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, Geo News reported.



The Prime Minister has directed all the federal ministers to ensure their availability in the meeting, sources said.

Sources said the meeting will approve termination of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) ministry and the departments working under the said ministry would be bring under cabinet division.

These department will be handed over the advisor to PM on Parliamentary affair Bawar Awan.