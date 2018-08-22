Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

RAWALPINDI: Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed his displeasure on Wednesday, at his consigned ministry in the newly-elected cabinet saying he wanted the portfolio of interior ministry to eradicate crime.

According to Geo News, the Awami Muslim League leader stated that it is unfortunate that most of the cases of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were in conflict of the railways.

“I will finish railways losses, bring profits and will also create jobs. Even if we deliver 15 per cent, the nation will know we have done our work,” he said. 

Rasheed stated that corruption will only be wiped out after the 25 additional commissions will be made by the government.

Earlier this week, the railway minister had announced his propositions to elevate the standards of at least 32 railway stations around the country during his occupancy of the ministry.

