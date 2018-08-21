Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu ambassador of peace and said those who are targeting him for visiting Pakistan are doing great disservice to peace in the subcontinet.

"I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace & was given amazing love & affection by ppl of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a gt disservice to peace in the subcontinent," he said in Tweet.

Stressing the need for dialogue between the two countries , he said without peace people of Pakistan and India could not progress.

"To move forward Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir," he said.



"The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading"





