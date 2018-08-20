Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a cricketer-turned politician of India is seen in trouble after visiting Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of prime minister Imran Khan.

An Indian newspaper, Hindustan Times reported that the Congress leader and now a minister in Indian Punjab government, courted controversy after he was seen hugging Pakistan army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the recent oath ceremony in Islamabad.

He was slapped with a sedition case on Monday by a lawyer in Bihar for ‘insulting the Indian Army’ after he hugged Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s prime minister.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a lawyer who is known for indicting celebrities, alleged in his petition filed with chief judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur town, around 100 km from Bihar’s capital Patna, that “Sidhu insulted the families of Indian soldiers killed by Pakistan’s army” by hugging General Bajwa and sitting next to  Azad Kashmir’s president Masood Khan” on Saturday.

Ojha said it was unbecoming of Sidhu to attend the celebrations in the neighbouring country at a time when the nation was mourning the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Worse, his actions there put India on a low beside causing insult to the brave Indian soldiers like Lance Naik Paramjeet Singh, whose body was mutilated by the Pakistan army in Kashmir last year”, he said.

“I have urged the court to book Siddhu under IPC sections 124 A, 153 B and 504 for hurting the nation’s sentiments and order for his arrest,” he added.

Ojha, who has lodged cases against celebrities including cricket stars, politicians and Bollywood actors over various issues, said the court admitted his plea and fixed August 24 as the next date for hearing in the case.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been under attack by his boss Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh as well as the opposition.

Singh said on Sunday he was “not in favour” of Sidhu hugging the Pakistan army chief. He also clarified that Sidhu’s decision to attend the ceremony had nothing to do with his government, and said the cricketer-turned-politician had gone there in his personal capacity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan, especially his hug with Pakistan army chief, was “shameful”.

Siddhu, on his part, clarified his stand on the controversial issues.

“If someone (referring to Gen Bajwa) comes to me and says that we belong to the same culture and we will open Kartarpur border on Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary), what else I could do?” said Sidhu while responding to the media queries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan honours LEAs, armed forces for immense sacrifices

PM Imran Khan honours LEAs, armed forces for immense sacrifices
CJP summons NAB chairman

CJP summons NAB chairman
‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Load More load more

Spotlight

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'