Imran Khan appoints ex-NAB official as ‘Special Assistant’ on accountability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former National Accountability Bureau official, Mirza Shahzad Akbar as Special Assistant on accountability on Monday.



A notification was also issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard.

"In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of Schedule-VA of the said rules, the prime minister has been pleased to appoint, with immediate effect, Mirza Shahzad Akbar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, with the status of Minister of State," said the notification.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, is a human rights lawyer, who had campaigned globally for the victims of drone strikes.

PM Khan in his maiden speech yesterday has vowed to launch a campaign against the corruption in Pakistan. The prime minister also announced to keep the Interior Ministry with himself so that he can personally monitor the progress.