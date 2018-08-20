Print Story
Hajj 2018: In Pictures

August 20, 2018
Agencies

Muslim pilgrims on Monday began ascending Mount Arafat for the climax of the annual hajj which brings together more than two million people from around the world.

A sea of worshippers scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Mecca for a day of prayers and reflection where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

Some of the pilgrims -- men in white seamless garments and women in loose dresses -- pushed elderly relatives in wheelchairs on the second day of the hajj, one of the world´s largest annual gatherings.

A Muslim pilgrim sleeps between the rocks on Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE 


A Muslim pilgrim prays as she gather with others on Mount Mercy. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra 
A Muslim pilgrim prays while gathering with others atop Mount Arafat. / AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE   
A Muslim pilgrim reads from a book atop Mount Arafat. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE   
A Muslim pilgrim reads from a prayer leaflet atop Mount Arafat. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE  