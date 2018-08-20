

Hajj 2018: In Pictures Muslim pilgrims on Monday began ascending Mount Arafat for the climax of the annual hajj which brings together more than two million people from around the world. A sea of worshippers scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Mecca for a day of prayers and reflection where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon. Some of the pilgrims -- men in white seamless garments and women in loose dresses -- pushed elderly relatives in wheelchairs on the second day of the hajj, one of the world´s largest annual gatherings.





A Muslim pilgrim sleeps between the rocks on Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE





A Muslim pilgrim prays as she gather with others on Mount Mercy. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

A Muslim pilgrim prays while gathering with others atop Mount Arafat. / AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

A Muslim pilgrim reads from a book atop Mount Arafat. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

A Muslim pilgrim reads from a prayer leaflet atop Mount Arafat. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE



