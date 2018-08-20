Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan
Moment of truth

Moment of truth
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran moves to MS residence in PM House

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has moved to the official residence of PM's Military Secretary which he has announced to use as the PM House, reported Geo News.

During his first official address to the nation after taking charge of office, PM Khan presented the idea of an austerity drive that will help diminish the debt that the country is presently under and would start by shifting his residence to a three-bedroom house in place of the lavish Prime Minister House.

Before the premier was sworn in, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had reported that the Chief Minister’s annex in Punjab House will be utilized as Khan’s residence; however, it was later decided by PM Khan to move to the military secretary’s residence instead following security concerns.

The residence which he will now reside in is situated in the PM House colony and as per reports citing sources, the head of state will spend Sundays at Bani Gala.

Additionally, as an attempt to cut down budget, Khan also announced to only keep two servants instead of the 524 set aside for prime ministers.

Stating, "I want to tell my people, I will live a simple life, I will save your money," the Prime Minister also expressed his plans to sell the hefty number of bullet-proof vehicles to uplift the nation’s treasury. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan
Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Key points of Imran Khan’s speech

Key points of Imran Khan’s speech
Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today
Load More load more

Spotlight

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba

Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release
Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'