Imran moves to MS residence in PM House

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has moved to the official residence of PM's Military Secretary which he has announced to use as the PM House, reported Geo News.

During his first official address to the nation after taking charge of office, PM Khan presented the idea of an austerity drive that will help diminish the debt that the country is presently under and would start by shifting his residence to a three-bedroom house in place of the lavish Prime Minister House.

Before the premier was sworn in, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had reported that the Chief Minister’s annex in Punjab House will be utilized as Khan’s residence; however, it was later decided by PM Khan to move to the military secretary’s residence instead following security concerns.

The residence which he will now reside in is situated in the PM House colony and as per reports citing sources, the head of state will spend Sundays at Bani Gala.

Additionally, as an attempt to cut down budget, Khan also announced to only keep two servants instead of the 524 set aside for prime ministers.

Stating, "I want to tell my people, I will live a simple life, I will save your money," the Prime Minister also expressed his plans to sell the hefty number of bullet-proof vehicles to uplift the nation’s treasury.