PM Imran Khan's speech: Key takeaways

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made his inaugural address to the nation on Sunday and promised sweeping reforms.
Here are key takeaways from his address.
Pakistan's current economic scenario
2. References of riyasat-e-Madina
3. Cutdown expenses
4. Tax Collection through FBR
5. Taskforce to eradicate money laundering
6. Increase exports
7. Bring in investments
8. Empower SMEs
9. Create ease for expats through embassies abroad
10. Control corruption
11. Whistle blower act
12. Interior ministry to remain under Imran Khan supervising FIA
13. Improve judicial system for commoners
14. Appeal to CJP especially for cases related to widows
15. Revamp nationwide police system - appointment of Nasir Durrani in the advisory board of punjab police
16. Juvenile rape cases
17. Focus on improving government schools as well as education system of madrassas
18. Taskforce to revamp existing system in government hospitals and introduce health card
19. Resolve water crisis and build diamer basha dam
20. Government to help farmers
21. Civil service reforms
22. District level reforms
23. 50 lac housing plan
24. Skill education
25. Interest free loans to youngsters
26. Sports ground for youngsters
27. Nationwide tree plantation campaign
28. Curb air pollution through ministry of environment
29. Campaign to clean Pakistan
30. Boost tourism nationwide
31. Development in FATA
32. Resolve issues in Balochistan
33. Southern Punjab province
34. Focus on Karachi's development
35. Implement national action plan
36. Establish better relations with neighbors
37. Take responsibility for shelter and development especially of street children, widows and disabled people.
38. Prove himself as an example of simplicity
