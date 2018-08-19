Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Imran Khan's oath taking cost lesser than Gilani, Nawaz’s’

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony at the President House on Saturday cost the national kitty much lesser than those of Yousuf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif in 2008 and 2013 respectively.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Andleeb Abbas, in a Sunday morning tweet stated that only Rs50,000 were spent on the ceremony that took place a day earlier while Rs76,00,000 were paid in 2008 when PPP’s Gilani sworn-in and Rs92,00,000 were spent in 2013 when PML-N’s prime minister too oath of the office in 2013.

“Only a matter of being about 500% less....#PMLeadsbyexample,” she added.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari administers oath to PM Nawaz Sharif on June 05, 2013.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari administers oath to PM Nawaz Sharif on June 05, 2013.
Former president Pervez Musharraf, front left, administers oath to PM Yousaf Raza Gilani on March 25, 2008.
Former president Pervez Musharraf, front left, administers oath to PM Yousaf Raza Gilani on March 25, 2008.

There were media reports that the ceremony was kept simple and only refreshment was served after the oath taking to the guests as desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The highlight of the gathering was, Khan’s Indian friend cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was specially invited by the PM to attend the historic event.

In this handout photograph released by the Press Information Department (PID) on August 18, 2018, newly appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) meets with members of the 1992 Cricket world cup team and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu (top R) in Islamabad. 

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi, Wasim Akram, actor Javed Sheikh, Punjab governor-designate Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Rameez Raja, caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and PTI leaders were also in attendance.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pictures: Prime Minister Khan works out in the PM House

Pictures: Prime Minister Khan works out in the PM House

PPP nominates Aitzaz Ahsan for president

PPP nominates Aitzaz Ahsan for president
Chinese media gives wide coverage to Imran Khan’s election, oath as PM

Chinese media gives wide coverage to Imran Khan’s election, oath as PM
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pictures: Prime Minister Khan works out in the PM House

Pictures: Prime Minister Khan works out in the PM House

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'