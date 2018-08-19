‘Imran Khan's oath taking cost lesser than Gilani, Nawaz’s’

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony at the President House on Saturday cost the national kitty much lesser than those of Yousuf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif in 2008 and 2013 respectively.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Andleeb Abbas, in a Sunday morning tweet stated that only Rs50,000 were spent on the ceremony that took place a day earlier while Rs76,00,000 were paid in 2008 when PPP’s Gilani sworn-in and Rs92,00,000 were spent in 2013 when PML-N’s prime minister too oath of the office in 2013.

“Only a matter of being about 500% less....#PMLeadsbyexample,” she added.

There were media reports that the ceremony was kept simple and only refreshment was served after the oath taking to the guests as desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The highlight of the gathering was, Khan’s Indian friend cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was specially invited by the PM to attend the historic event.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi, Wasim Akram, actor Javed Sheikh, Punjab governor-designate Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Rameez Raja, caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and PTI leaders were also in attendance.