Bertens beats Kvitova to reach Cincinnati final

CINCINNATI: Kiki Bertens defeated world number six Petra Kvitova for the second week in a row on Saturday to move into the final of the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The Dutch challenger is now one win away from her second career title and second in the US after winning on the Charleston clay in the spring.

Bertens stunned Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, in the third round at Montreal last week, after losing to the Czech in Madrid this year.

The 17th-ranked Bertens advanced on her first match point as Kvitova drove a forehand into the net to drop her serve.