Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Sports

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bertens beats Kvitova to reach Cincinnati final

CINCINNATI: Kiki Bertens defeated world number six Petra Kvitova for the second week in a row on Saturday to move into the final of the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The Dutch challenger is now one win away from her second career title and second in the US after winning on the Charleston clay in the spring.

Bertens stunned Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, in the third round at Montreal last week, after losing to the Czech in Madrid this year.

The 17th-ranked Bertens advanced on her first match point as Kvitova drove a forehand into the net to drop her serve.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief
Kohli, Rahane lead India fight back

Kohli, Rahane lead India fight back
Shoaib Malik congratulates Imran and Pakistan people

Shoaib Malik congratulates Imran and Pakistan people

Michael Holding mocks Indian team on wearing black band

Michael Holding mocks Indian team on wearing black band
Load More load more

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'