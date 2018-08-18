Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today

Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today
PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar

PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI
Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves

Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Agitation to be launched if required answers not given: Shahbaz

Agitation to be launched if required answers not given: Shahbaz
Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes oath: Live updates

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan´s World Cup cricket hero Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan Saturday (Today), after promising a new era of responsibility and prosperity in a fighting speech in parliament.

Khan won a simple majority from lawmakers in a Friday confidence vote three weeks after an election tainted by claims of military meddling and ballot-rigging.

Clad in a waistcoat and traditional white shalwar kameez garments and smiling broadly, he clutched prayer beads and could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as the count was announced.

His swearing in ceremony   marked the end of decades of rotating leadership between two parties.

10:59  Imran Khan meets staff of the Prime Minister House.

10:55   A contingent of  presents guard of honor  to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

10:18: President of Pakistan administers oath to Imran Khan

10:14  Ceremony starts with recitation (tilawat) of the  Holy Quran.

10:12  National anthem is being played . 

10: 04 Attired in  black Sherwani, Khan has arrived at the President House to take oath.

10:00 Imran Khan leaves Bani Gala for the President House.

9:57 Imran Khan's wife Bushra BB has arrived at the President House.

9:48  No leader of opposition parties has turned up so far, although senior leadership of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) were invited.

9:40 Services Chiefs are also present in the President House.

Pakistan Army chief meets former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu at the President House

9:00  Lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,  allied parties, and others invited to the ceremony are gathering in the President House .

8:50  Wasim Akram, Navjot Singh Sidhu, filmstar Javed Sheikh, singer Abrarul Haq, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan,  Fehmida Mirza, Chahdry Sarwar, Zartaj Gul and several others were seen arriving in the President House.

Many of them talked to media and expressed hope that  under Imran Khan Pakistan would change  for good. 

According to Geo News, all the arrangements for the ceremony have been finalized and it will start shortly.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran Khan and other sports stars turned politicians

Imran Khan and other sports stars turned politicians
Who attended Imran Khan's oath-taking?

Who attended Imran Khan's oath-taking?

China-based Forbes Member keen to work with Pak IT firms

China-based Forbes Member keen to work with Pak IT firms
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger
England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'