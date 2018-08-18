Prime Minister Imran Khan takes oath: Live updates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s World Cup cricket hero Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan Saturday (Today), after promising a new era of responsibility and prosperity in a fighting speech in parliament.

Khan won a simple majority from lawmakers in a Friday confidence vote three weeks after an election tainted by claims of military meddling and ballot-rigging.

Clad in a waistcoat and traditional white shalwar kameez garments and smiling broadly, he clutched prayer beads and could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as the count was announced.

His swearing in ceremony marked the end of decades of rotating leadership between two parties.

10:59 Imran Khan meets staff of the Prime Minister House.

10:55 A contingent of presents guard of honor to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

10:18: President of Pakistan administers oath to Imran Khan



10:14 Ceremony starts with recitation (tilawat) of the Holy Quran.

10:12 National anthem is being played .

10: 04 Attired in black Sherwani, Khan has arrived at the President House to take oath.



10:00 Imran Khan leaves Bani Gala for the President House.

9:57 Imran Khan's wife Bushra BB has arrived at the President House.

9:48 No leader of opposition parties has turned up so far, although senior leadership of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) were invited.



9:40 Services Chiefs are also present in the President House.

9:00 Lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, allied parties, and others invited to the ceremony are gathering in the President House .



8:50 Wasim Akram, Navjot Singh Sidhu, filmstar Javed Sheikh, singer Abrarul Haq, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan, Fehmida Mirza, Chahdry Sarwar, Zartaj Gul and several others were seen arriving in the President House.

Many of them talked to media and expressed hope that under Imran Khan Pakistan would change for good.

According to Geo News, all the arrangements for the ceremony have been finalized and it will start shortly.







