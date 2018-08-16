Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

The government on Wednesday announced three-day holiday for Eidul Azha that will fall on August 22.

According to a notification, August 21, 22 and 23 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday), have been declared public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

Holiday notification

Twitter  users took issue with the notification, urging the government to revise the plan.

They suggested that the government announce August 24 as  holiday too  on religious grounds as some Muslims chose to sacrifice their animals on the third-day of Eid.

While some criticised  the caretaker government ,  others mentioned  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  spokesman Fawad Chaudhyr and prime minister-waiting Imran Khan on Twitter to intervene.

Here is a collection of some tweets:



Eid-ul-Azha

Eid ul Azha commemorates Prophet Ibraheem's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before Allah replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Azha on the 10th of Zil Haj, the last month of Islamic calendar.


