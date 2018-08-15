Steel cutting ceremony of offshore patrol vessel for Pakistan navy held in Romania

ISLAMABAD: Steel Cutting Ceremony of 2ndOffshore Patrol Vessel (OPV-II) being constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at M/s DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania.

Mr Safdar Hayat, Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) alongwith officials from the Ministry of Defence Production and Naval Headquarters.

Senior management of M/s DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem (Netherlands) and Galati (Romania) were also present during the ceremony.



Contract for 02 state of the art, multi-purpose Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV-I & II) for Pakistan Navy, was signed between Ministry of Defence Production and M/s DAMEN, Netherlands in 2017. OPVs will significantly enhance the combat capabilities and capacity for peace and war time operations of Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest highlighted that 14th August is a historic and important day for Pakistan as we are celebrating 71stIndependence Day.

On this auspicious day, steel cutting ceremony of 2nd OPV has added more colour to national celebrations.

The Ambassador further highlighted that after induction, both OPVs will further augment the initiative of PN for independently conducting Regional Maritime Security Patrol of Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international shipping against threats of Maritime terrorism, piracy, narcotics, arms smuggling and human trafficking etc.