Wed August 15, 2018
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker
Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

KARACHI: Former skipper Pakistan cricket Shahid Khan Afridi has extended greetings to Indian fans on their Independence Day.

In a tweet here Wednesday, August 15, Afridi said, “Happy Independence Day to India, our neighbors across the border.”

Boom Boom Afridi also hoped, "from this year onwards both Pakistan and India will work towards resolving their issues for better, peaceful and prosperous region, where Pak-India cricket matches can also be frequently held."

Also, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik extended felicitations to Indians all around the globe on occasion of their Independence Day in the Twitter message.

The cricket stalwart, has sent good wishes to Indians everywhere, 'specially the one [sic] at home’.


