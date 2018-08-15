Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

LAHORE: Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique insisted that a vote re-count in NA-131 would expose PTI’s hand in election’s rigging.

“If votes were allowed to be re-counted in NA-131, people would have found out the truth about Imran Khan,” Rafique said while speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly. “The truth is Imran Khan had rigged the July 25 parliamentary polls,” he said.

PTI leaders are running away from the vote recount and attempts are being made to persuade returning officers and Supreme Court to not re-tally ballots in his constituency, he alleged.

To a question, he said that how can PTI build a naya Pakistan on the basis of lies. “They are trying to form a government through horse trading,” he noted.

“We will give Imran Khan a tough time if we sit on opposition benches,” he added.