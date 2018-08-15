Nawaz Sharif describes Adiala Jail ordeal

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was produced before the Accountability Court in connection with Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.

After the hearing, reporters asked him to describe his ordeal in Adiala Jail.

"How are you doing," asked a reporter. " Alhamdolillah, I am good," replied Nawaz Sharif.

"Are you allowed to perform Namaz at mosque," asked the journalist. "No, I am not permitted to go out, I perform Namaz at my cell," responded the former prime minister.

Asked whether he gets to meet his daughter Maryam Nawaz on daily basis, the PMLN supreme leader said he meets Maryam after a gap of a week when outside visitors visit him.

"Are you in a solitary confinement," the media person asked. "Yes, you can say that," answered Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.























