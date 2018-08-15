Fact check: Governor-designate Imran Ismail is not Miftah’s brother

KARACHI: Soon after Imran Ismail's nomination as Sindh Governor, social media was abuzz with the news that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has accommodated brother of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail on the post, which is completely false.

WhatsApp groups were flooded with messages like: “In PML-N government, Asad Umar’s brother (Mohammad Zubair) was Governor Sindh and Miftah Ismail was finance minister, however, PTI has nominated Miftah’s brother as governor while Zubair’s brother will be Imran Khan’s minister for finance.”

Although, both the leaders belonged to Karachi but are not related to each other.

When Miftah Ismail was confronted with the same question on social media he responded in negative.

‘I congratulate @ImranIsmailPTI on being nominated as Governor of Sindh. We are friends but not brothers and as some have suggested we don’t look alike. (He’s better looking; I am in a better political party),’ he tweeted.

'I look forward to PTI converting the Gov house into a university and when it is done I would be happy to teach Economics and Public Finance there pro bono as I used to at IBA,' the PML-N leader added.