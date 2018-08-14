Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and other party leaders were barred from entering the premises of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum on the 71st Independence Day.



Imran Ismail, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman and other PTI leaders arrived at the Quaid’s mausoleum to offer Fatiha, however, owing to presence of Murad Ali Shah, nominee for Chief Minister slot at Mazaar, they were stopped at the entrance.

Sources said Murad Ali Shah and PPP leaders were present in the mausoleum with protocol.

Over this, Imran Ismail and other PTI leaders expressed fury and demanded that PPP should change its protocol tradition as presence of 40 vehicles and closure of road was irritating.

However, Imran Ismail wearing Jinnah cap and other PTI leaders offered fatiha at the entrance of the mausoleum.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Senator Saeed Ghani has claimed that Imran Ismail returned without offering fatiha as he did not receive protocol.





