PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck

A day after Polish tourist Eva Zu Beck's 'Kiki challenge' video drew a backlash from a section of society, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stepped in to appreciate the work of foreign vlogger.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PTI encouraged tourists from all around the World to explore the beauty of Pakistan and promote the positive image of Pakistan on the international level.

"Traveller and Friend of Pakistan, Eva Zu Beck is warmly welcomed to explore the unexplored beauty of Pakistan," PTI added.

Eva is a global citizen who landed to Pakistan weeks ago, and has been exploring the the territorial beauty and cultural heritage of Pakistan.

It was during this week that her latest attempt to express her love for the country drew the national carrier PIA into trouble, for seemingly allowing her to reach the airport's runway and film a video for the Keke challenge on their empty aircraft.

A viral video showing the Polish traveler dance to Drake's song "In my feelings" donning Pakistan's flag drew several objections from National Accountability Bureau.

The NAB has ordered probe against the PIA for allegedly bringing disgrace to the flag and abuse of power and mentioned of sending a notice on Monday to the national carrier .

Following the backlash, Eva took to apologize by removing the Independence day video from her blog and clarifying the matter in a new video.

“I apologise for hurting sentiments of the people,” she said adding that the purpose of the promo was to encourage tourism in Pakistan.

PIA denied of official involvement in the matter . However, NAB's spokesperson stated that a notice will be sent to the PIA on Wednesday to seek its management's point of view on the issue.

The national carrier has often been in the media spotlight for allowing special privileges to foreigners.

