Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan will be allotted full security but there will be no additional protocol, his spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

“A committee will be set up by the incoming PTI government to seek recommendations for cutting the government’s expenses,” Chaudhry told media persons.

Imran Khan has already ordered austerity measures, he said, adding that the prime minister-to be won’t get the protocol.

He noted that Prime Minister House had 350 employees.

Earlier, he said that PTI has finalised decisions on all matters of the government including cabinet.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament ahead of the inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly, Chaudhry said: “We have requested the opposition to [start] a new tradition and work with the government.”

“The nation has banked its hopes on Imran Khan, and we have also put our trust in him,” Chaudhry remarked, as he admitted that it was “slightly daunting” to see so many hopes of a better future for the country linked to the party.

PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters the party will do its best to deliver on the public’s expectations.

“We will work day and night to resolve the country’s problems,” he vowed.