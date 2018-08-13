Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Turkish lira plunges to new record low in Asia Pacific trade

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Sports

AFP
August 13, 2018

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

LONDON: Adil Rashid on Sunday became just the 14th player and first Englishman in 13 years to complete a Test match without bowling, batting, taking a catch or effecting a run out.

Rashid, who made Â£12,500 ($15,960, 13,977 euros) for his walk on role, was not called upon to weave his leg-spin magic in England´s innings and 159-run win over India in the second Test at Lord´s.

With the overcast conditions in both of India´s innings ideal for swing bowling, Rashid was almost as much of a spectator as any member of the crowd at ´the home of cricket´ as the tourists were dismissed for 107 and 130, with James Anderson, England´s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, returning match figures of nine for 43.

And when England batted, Rashid was still waiting as next man in when skipper Joe Root declared the home side´s lone innings on 396 for seven.

With Rashid not a member of England´s slip cordon, chances were unlikely to come his way either during his 12th Test.

Rashid´s ´achievement´ was far from unique in the 141-year history of Test cricket, with 13 previous instances of players having equally quiet games.

The last time it happened to an England cricketer was when off-spinner Gareth Batty was not called upon in an innings and 261-run hammering of Bangladesh at Lord´s in 2005.

The irony was that Ed Smith, England´s new national selector, found himself involved in a huge row with Yorkshire, the bowler´s county, when he recalled Rashid to the Test squad ahead of the series opener at Edgbaston.

Yorkshire were furious because Rashid, 30, had signed a white-ball only county contract that meant he was only available to play limited-overs matches for them.

Rashid at least made scores of 13 and 16 at Edgbaston, while taking three for 40 in a match that England won by 31 runs.

