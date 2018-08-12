Result of matric science exam 2018 announced in Karachi

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Sunday announced results Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual examinations of Science group, 2018.



Dr Saeeduddin, Chairman of the board, success rate remained 63 percent in the results.



The chairman said that student could receive their results by sending SMS to 8583.



The top positition was grabbed by Faria Asif of Public School by securing 799 marks out of total 1000.

Amina Iqbal of Happy Palace School stood second with 797 marks while the third position was clinched by Muhammad Juniad of Nasira School.



