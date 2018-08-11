Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan has become the father of a baby boy on Saturday.

This was announced by the overjoyed fast bowler himself through a tweet, which stated that “Today is a very blessed and happy day of my life as i welcome a new member to my family my son.. plz remmeber us in ur duas #muhammadayaankhan”

Junaid is a left-arm fast bowler, playing for the national team in all formats of cricket since 2011.

The 28-year-old cricketer, who got married with a UK-based Pakistani Khansa Khan three years ago, had lost his first baby in 2016.

Now he and his wife are very happy and Junaid has appealed to his fans to remember them in their prays.