Sat August 11, 2018
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

PM to get elected on August 17

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Sports

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan has become the father of a baby boy on Saturday.

This was announced by the overjoyed fast bowler himself through a tweet, which stated that “Today is a very blessed and happy day of my life as i welcome a new member to my family my son.. plz remmeber us in ur duas #muhammadayaankhan”

Junaid is a left-arm fast bowler, playing for the national team in all formats of cricket since 2011.

The 28-year-old cricketer, who got married with a UK-based Pakistani Khansa Khan three years ago, had lost his first baby in 2016.

Now he and his wife are very happy and Junaid has appealed to his fans to remember them in their prays.

Comments

